Seamster leads UT Arlington against Grand Canyon after 29-point showing

Grand Canyon Antelopes (18-6, 8-2 WAC) at UT Arlington Mavericks (12-13, 5-6 WAC) Arlington, Texas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Grand Canyon Antelopes (18-6, 8-2 WAC) at UT Arlington Mavericks (12-13, 5-6 WAC)

Arlington, Texas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UT Arlington faces Grand Canyon after Raysean Seamster scored 29 points in UT Arlington’s 82-79 overtime win over the Cal Baptist Lancers.

The Mavericks have gone 8-2 at home. UT Arlington is 7-3 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 12.5 turnovers per game.

The Antelopes are 8-2 against WAC opponents. Grand Canyon ranks second in the WAC with 25.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Duke Brennan averaging 6.1.

UT Arlington averages 75.5 points, 7.2 more per game than the 68.3 Grand Canyon allows. Grand Canyon averages 78.5 points per game, 4.2 more than the 74.3 UT Arlington gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lance Ware is scoring 14.4 points per game with 9.1 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Mavericks. Brody Robinson is averaging 11.1 points and 6.2 assists over the past 10 games.

Tyon Grant-Foster is scoring 14.4 points per game with 6.3 rebounds and 2.0 assists for the Antelopes. JaKobe Coles is averaging 13.7 points and 5.5 rebounds while shooting 51.0% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 5-5, averaging 72.0 points, 31.5 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points per game.

Antelopes: 8-2, averaging 76.8 points, 35.3 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 8.8 steals and 6.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.