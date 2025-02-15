SE Louisiana plays Nicholls State following Buckley’s 25-point showing

Nicholls State Colonels (15-10, 9-5 Southland) at SE Louisiana Lions (16-9, 10-4 Southland) Hammond, Louisiana; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Nicholls State Colonels (15-10, 9-5 Southland) at SE Louisiana Lions (16-9, 10-4 Southland)

Hammond, Louisiana; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lions -1.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: SE Louisiana hosts Nicholls State after Jakevion Buckley scored 25 points in SE Louisiana’s 69-60 victory over the Houston Christian Huskies.

The Lions are 6-2 on their home court. SE Louisiana is sixth in the Southland with 32.3 points per game in the paint led by Buckley averaging 6.0.

The Colonels are 9-5 against conference opponents. Nicholls State ranks fifth in the Southland with 22.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Jamal West averaging 3.6.

SE Louisiana’s average of 6.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.3 fewer made shots on average than the 6.3 per game Nicholls State allows. Nicholls State averages 5.4 more points per game (73.8) than SE Louisiana gives up to opponents (68.4).

TOP PERFORMERS: Sam Hines Jr. is scoring 16.5 points per game with 6.4 rebounds and 2.0 assists for the Lions. Buckley is averaging 17 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.8 steals over the past 10 games.

Byron Ireland is shooting 41.1% and averaging 12.5 points for the Colonels. Robert Brown III is averaging 15.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 9-1, averaging 74.3 points, 34.1 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points per game.

Colonels: 6-4, averaging 73.2 points, 32.7 rebounds, 8.6 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points.

