SE Louisiana Lions face the Houston Christian Huskies, seek 13th straight victory

SE Louisiana Lions (18-3, 12-0 Southland) at Houston Christian Huskies (5-16, 2-10 Southland)

Houston; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SE Louisiana will attempt to extend its 12-game win streak with a victory against Houston Christian.

The Huskies have gone 5-6 at home. Houston Christian is ninth in the Southland in team defense, allowing 64.6 points while holding opponents to 40.5% shooting.

The Lions have gone 12-0 against Southland opponents. SE Louisiana scores 68.0 points and has outscored opponents by 13.9 points per game.

Houston Christian is shooting 35.6% from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points lower than the 36.7% SE Louisiana allows to opponents. SE Louisiana averages 3.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.8 fewer made shots on average than the 6.4 per game Houston Christian allows.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Erin Maguire is shooting 30.2% and averaging 9.7 points for the Huskies. Tiffany Tullis is averaging 7.0 points over the last 10 games.

Alexius Horne is averaging 15.2 points for the Lions. Arianna Patton is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 1-9, averaging 48.4 points, 28.0 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 34.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points per game.

Lions: 10-0, averaging 69.8 points, 33.2 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 12.2 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 51.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

