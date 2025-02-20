SE Louisiana hosts Northwestern State after Blake’s 22-point game

Northwestern State Demons (12-12, 9-6 Southland) at SE Louisiana Lions (22-3, 16-0 Southland) Hammond, Louisiana; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Northwestern State Demons (12-12, 9-6 Southland) at SE Louisiana Lions (22-3, 16-0 Southland)

Hammond, Louisiana; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northwestern State plays SE Louisiana after Mya Blake scored 22 points in Northwestern State’s 68-66 loss to the Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks.

The Lions have gone 11-0 at home. SE Louisiana averages 67.0 points and has outscored opponents by 14.8 points per game.

The Demons are 9-6 against Southland opponents. Northwestern State is ninth in the Southland scoring 25.2 points per game in the paint led by Vernell Atamah averaging 4.0.

SE Louisiana scores 67.0 points, 8.7 more per game than the 58.3 Northwestern State allows. Northwestern State has shot at a 38.4% clip from the field this season, 2.6 percentage points above the 35.8% shooting opponents of SE Louisiana have averaged.

The Lions and Demons square off Thursday for the first time in Southland play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alexius Horne is averaging 14.2 points for the Lions. Cheyanne Daniels is averaging 9.2 points over the last 10 games.

Blake is averaging 17.4 points, 5.5 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.5 steals for the Demons. Atamah is averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 10-0, averaging 62.1 points, 32.8 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 12.2 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 45.1 points per game.

Demons: 5-5, averaging 65.4 points, 36.3 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.