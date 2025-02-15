SE Louisiana defeats Nicholls State 84-81 in OT

HAMMOND, La. (AP) — Sam Hines Jr. had 25 points, including a contested 3-pointer at the buzzer, in Southeastern Louisiana’s…

HAMMOND, La. (AP) — Sam Hines Jr. had 25 points, including a contested 3-pointer at the buzzer, in Southeastern Louisiana’s 84-81 overtime victory against Nicholls State on Saturday night.

Hines went 11 of 20 from the field (3 for 4 from 3-point range) for the Lions (17-9, 11-4 Southland Conference). Jakevion Buckley scored 23 points while shooting 6 for 18 (3 for 6 from 3-point range) and 8 of 9 from the free-throw line and added eight rebounds and five assists. Brody Rowbury finished 5 of 8 from the field to finish with 12 points.

Robert Brown III led the Colonels (15-11, 9-6) in scoring, finishing with 28 points. Jamal West added 16 points and eight rebounds for Nicholls State. Trae English also had 12 points, six rebounds and eight assists.

Brown hit three free throws with 14 seconds left and made a 3-pointers eight seconds later to make it 81-all before Hines took the inbounds pass, raced to the left wing and hit a step-back 3 as time expired.

NEXT UP

Both teams play on Monday. Southeastern Louisiana hosts McNeese and Nicholls State travels to play New Orleans.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.