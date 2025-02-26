SE Louisiana aims for 25th win of season in matchup with UT Rio Grande Valley

SE Louisiana Lions (24-3, 18-0 Southland) at UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (16-13, 11-7 Southland) Edinburg, Texas; Thursday, 1 p.m.…

SE Louisiana Lions (24-3, 18-0 Southland) at UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (16-13, 11-7 Southland)

Edinburg, Texas; Thursday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SE Louisiana will try to earn its 25th win of the season when the Lions visit the UT Rio Grande Valley.

The Vaqueros are 10-4 in home games. UT Rio Grande Valley is second in the Southland with 14.2 assists per game led by Tierra Trotter averaging 3.4.

The Lions are 18-0 against Southland opponents. SE Louisiana ranks seventh in the Southland with 9.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Cheyanne Daniels averaging 2.6.

UT Rio Grande Valley averages 7.2 made 3-pointers per game, 1.4 more made shots than the 5.8 per game SE Louisiana gives up. SE Louisiana averages 6.3 more points per game (67.3) than UT Rio Grande Valley allows (61.0).

The Vaqueros and Lions face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kayla Lorenz averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Vaqueros, scoring 6.9 points while shooting 33.8% from beyond the arc. Kade Hackerott is shooting 39.7% and averaging 13.9 points over the last 10 games.

Alexius Horne is averaging 14.4 points for the Lions. Daniels is averaging 7.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vaqueros: 7-3, averaging 61.3 points, 38.8 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 5.1 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 35.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.2 points per game.

Lions: 10-0, averaging 63.8 points, 34.1 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 12.4 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 46.3 points.

