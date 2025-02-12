Scovens and Army defeat Loyola (MD) 64-60

BALTIMORE (AP) — Josh Scovens scored 22 points and Jalen Rucker scored the last four points of the game as…

BALTIMORE (AP) — Josh Scovens scored 22 points and Jalen Rucker scored the last four points of the game as Army took down Loyola (MD) 64-60 on Wednesday night.

Rucker broke a tie with a jump shot with 44 seconds and closed the scoring with a pair of free throws 20 seconds later.

Scovens added three blocks for the Black Knights (15-10, 9-4 Patriot League). Rucker scored 19 points while shooting 7 for 16 (0 for 6 from 3-point range) and 5 of 5 from the free-throw line and added five rebounds. AJ Allenspach shot 2 of 4 from the field and 5 for 6 from the line to finish with nine points.

The Greyhounds (10-14, 5-8) were led by Milos Ilic, who recorded 20 points and eight rebounds. Jordan Stiemke added 13 points, six rebounds, two steals and two blocks for Loyola (MD). Veljko Ilic had 11 points and six rebounds.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Saturday. Army visits Navy and Loyola (MD) plays American on the road.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.