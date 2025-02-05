Scott’s 22 help Presbyterian knock off South Carolina Upstate 75-64

CLINTON, S.C. (AP) — Kaleb Scott’s 22 points helped Presbyterian defeat South Carolina Upstate 75-64 on Wednesday night. Scott added…

CLINTON, S.C. (AP) — Kaleb Scott’s 22 points helped Presbyterian defeat South Carolina Upstate 75-64 on Wednesday night.

Scott added 14 rebounds and three steals for the Blue Hose (10-15, 3-7 Big South Conference). Kory Mincy scored 18 points while going 7 of 15 from the floor, including 2 for 5 from 3-point range, and 2 for 3 from the line and added four steals. Iverson King shot 4 of 4 from the field and 5 for 6 from the line to finish with 13 points.

Carmelo Adkins finished with 17 points and four steals for the Spartans (5-20, 1-9). Mister Dean added 16 points for South Carolina Upstate. The loss was the eighth in a row for the Spartans.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

