Scott leads Middle Tennessee against Western Kentucky after 24-point game

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (17-6, 8-3 CUSA) at Middle Tennessee Raiders (18-6, 10-1 CUSA) Murfreesboro, Tennessee; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (17-6, 8-3 CUSA) at Middle Tennessee Raiders (18-6, 10-1 CUSA)

Murfreesboro, Tennessee; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Middle Tennessee hosts Western Kentucky after Ta’Mia Scott scored 24 points in Middle Tennessee’s 76-43 win against the Kennesaw State Owls.

The Raiders are 10-0 on their home court. Middle Tennessee has a 16-5 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Hilltoppers are 8-3 against CUSA opponents. Western Kentucky ranks eighth in the CUSA with 20.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Zsofia Telegdy averaging 3.6.

Middle Tennessee averages 66.0 points per game, 2.7 more points than the 63.3 Western Kentucky allows. Western Kentucky scores 20.0 more points per game (72.7) than Middle Tennessee gives up (52.7).

The Raiders and Hilltoppers match up Saturday for the first time in CUSA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Scott is scoring 16.5 points per game with 6.9 rebounds and 1.7 assists for the Raiders. Anastasiia Boldyreva is averaging 16.6 points, 10.6 rebounds and 4.4 blocks over the past 10 games.

Alexis Mead is averaging 13.9 points, four assists and 2.5 steals for the Hilltoppers. Destiny Salary is averaging 12.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raiders: 9-1, averaging 65.1 points, 35.2 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 7.6 steals and 7.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 45.7 points per game.

Hilltoppers: 8-2, averaging 68.6 points, 28.3 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 11.3 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.