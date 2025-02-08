Scott leads Middle Tennessee against Kennesaw State

Kennesaw State Owls (8-13, 3-7 CUSA) at Middle Tennessee Raiders (17-6, 9-1 CUSA) Murfreesboro, Tennessee; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Kennesaw State Owls (8-13, 3-7 CUSA) at Middle Tennessee Raiders (17-6, 9-1 CUSA)

Murfreesboro, Tennessee; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Middle Tennessee hosts Kennesaw State after Ta’Mia Scott scored 30 points in Middle Tennessee’s 63-46 victory against the Jacksonville State Gamecocks.

The Raiders are 9-0 in home games. Middle Tennessee ranks eighth in the CUSA with 8.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Anastasiia Boldyreva averaging 2.9.

The Owls are 3-7 against CUSA opponents. Kennesaw State is eighth in the CUSA scoring 63.2 points per game and is shooting 39.0%.

Middle Tennessee is shooting 41.0% from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points higher than the 40.2% Kennesaw State allows to opponents. Kennesaw State scores 10.1 more points per game (63.2) than Middle Tennessee allows (53.1).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalynn Gregory is shooting 36.7% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Raiders, while averaging 13.4 points and 2.1 steals. Scott is averaging 17.6 points and eight rebounds over the last 10 games.

Prencis Harden is averaging 15.8 points and 11.2 rebounds for the Owls. Carly Hooks is averaging 11.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raiders: 9-1, averaging 64.4 points, 35.0 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 8.1 steals and 6.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 45.2 points per game.

Owls: 3-7, averaging 63.3 points, 31.8 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 8.7 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 38.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points.

