Scott and Middle Tennessee host Louisiana Tech

Middle Tennessee Raiders (19-6, 11-1 CUSA) at Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters (13-11, 6-7 CUSA)

Ruston, Louisiana; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Middle Tennessee visits Louisiana Tech after Ta’Mia Scott scored 24 points in Middle Tennessee’s 73-63 victory over the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers.

The Lady Techsters are 12-1 on their home court. Louisiana Tech scores 66.4 points while outscoring opponents by 1.5 points per game.

The Raiders are 11-1 in conference matchups. Middle Tennessee ranks ninth in the CUSA with 8.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Anastasiia Boldyreva averaging 3.0.

Louisiana Tech averages 66.4 points, 13.3 more per game than the 53.1 Middle Tennessee gives up. Middle Tennessee averages 66.2 points per game, 1.3 more than the 64.9 Louisiana Tech allows.

The Lady Techsters and Raiders match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paris Bradley is averaging 13.2 points and 1.5 steals for the Lady Techsters. Jianna Morris is averaging 12.2 points and 3.2 rebounds while shooting 39.8% over the last 10 games.

Courtney Blakely is averaging 9.8 points, 4.3 assists and 2.1 steals for the Raiders. Scott is averaging 19.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lady Techsters: 4-6, averaging 65.9 points, 33.6 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points per game.

Raiders: 9-1, averaging 65.5 points, 34.6 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 7.6 steals and 7.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 47.9 points.

