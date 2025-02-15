Scott and High Point host Winthrop

Winthrop Eagles (13-12, 7-5 Big South) at High Point Panthers (14-11, 9-3 Big South) High Point, North Carolina; Saturday, 7…

Winthrop Eagles (13-12, 7-5 Big South) at High Point Panthers (14-11, 9-3 Big South)

High Point, North Carolina; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: High Point hosts Winthrop after Lauren Scott scored 23 points in High Point’s 70-61 victory against the Longwood Lancers.

The Panthers are 8-3 in home games. High Point is 5-5 against opponents with a winning record.

The Eagles are 7-5 against Big South opponents. Winthrop is 3-7 against opponents over .500.

High Point scores 66.5 points per game, 4.8 more points than the 61.7 Winthrop allows. Winthrop has shot at a 39.3% clip from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point fewer than the 40.3% shooting opponents of High Point have averaged.

The Panthers and Eagles meet Saturday for the first time in Big South play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nevaeh Zavala is scoring 10.4 points per game and averaging 5.6 rebounds for the Panthers. Scott is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Marissa Gasaway is averaging 7.3 points and 6.7 rebounds for the Eagles. Amourie Porter is averaging 13.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 7-3, averaging 67.6 points, 29.6 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 9.0 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.1 points per game.

Eagles: 5-5, averaging 59.1 points, 29.8 rebounds, 8.3 assists, 9.8 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.1 points.

