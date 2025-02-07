Schwertner leads Boston University against Holy Cross after 22-point outing

Boston University Terriers (9-13, 2-8 Patriot) at Holy Cross Crusaders (14-7, 7-3 Patriot) Worcester, Massachusetts; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Boston University Terriers (9-13, 2-8 Patriot) at Holy Cross Crusaders (14-7, 7-3 Patriot)

Worcester, Massachusetts; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boston University visits Holy Cross after Allison Schwertner scored 22 points in Boston University’s 72-68 loss to the Loyola (MD) Greyhounds.

The Crusaders are 6-2 on their home court. Holy Cross averages 61.4 points while outscoring opponents by 4.9 points per game.

The Terriers have gone 2-8 against Patriot opponents. Boston University is 3-9 in games decided by 10 points or more.

Holy Cross scores 61.4 points per game, 3.2 fewer points than the 64.6 Boston University gives up. Boston University has shot at a 40.9% rate from the field this season, 3.3 percentage points above the 37.6% shooting opponents of Holy Cross have averaged.

The Crusaders and Terriers face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mary-Elizabeth Donnelly is shooting 41.0% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Crusaders, while averaging 6.6 points and seven rebounds. Lindsay Berger is shooting 53.1% and averaging 12.1 points over the past 10 games.

Alex Giannaros is scoring 14.0 points per game and averaging 2.7 rebounds for the Terriers. Ines Monteagudo Pardo is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Crusaders: 7-3, averaging 59.8 points, 32.7 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 51.5 points per game.

Terriers: 2-8, averaging 58.2 points, 25.7 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

