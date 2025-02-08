Schwertner leads Boston University against Holy Cross after 22-point game

Boston University Terriers (9-13, 2-8 Patriot) at Holy Cross Crusaders (14-7, 7-3 Patriot) Worcester, Massachusetts; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Boston University Terriers (9-13, 2-8 Patriot) at Holy Cross Crusaders (14-7, 7-3 Patriot)

Worcester, Massachusetts; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boston University visits Holy Cross after Allison Schwertner scored 22 points in Boston University’s 72-68 loss to the Loyola (MD) Greyhounds.

The Crusaders have gone 6-2 in home games. Holy Cross is third in the Patriot at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 56.5 points while holding opponents to 37.6% shooting.

The Terriers are 2-8 against Patriot opponents. Boston University ranks fifth in the Patriot shooting 32.6% from 3-point range.

Holy Cross’ average of 6.0 made 3-pointers per game is 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 7.1 per game Boston University gives up. Boston University averages 57.2 points per game, 0.7 more than the 56.5 Holy Cross allows to opponents.

The Crusaders and Terriers face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lindsay Berger is shooting 51.1% and averaging 11.2 points for the Crusaders. Kaitlyn Flanagan is averaging 10.7 points over the last 10 games.

Schwertner is averaging 8.7 points for the Terriers. Alex Giannaros is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Crusaders: 7-3, averaging 59.8 points, 32.7 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 51.5 points per game.

Terriers: 2-8, averaging 58.2 points, 25.7 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

