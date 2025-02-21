Schiller leads North Dakota against Denver after 21-point game

North Dakota Fighting Hawks (9-17, 4-9 Summit) at Denver Pioneers (8-18, 1-12 Summit) Denver; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

North Dakota Fighting Hawks (9-17, 4-9 Summit) at Denver Pioneers (8-18, 1-12 Summit)

Denver; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Dakota visits Denver after Jocelyn Schiller scored 21 points in North Dakota’s 83-80 loss to the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles.

The Pioneers have gone 8-8 in home games. Denver allows 67.1 points and has been outscored by 2.6 points per game.

The Fighting Hawks are 4-9 against Summit opponents. North Dakota is fifth in the Summit with 30.9 rebounds per game led by Kiera Pemberton averaging 7.1.

Denver is shooting 39.5% from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points lower than the 40.6% North Dakota allows to opponents. North Dakota averages 65.2 points per game, 1.9 fewer than the 67.1 Denver gives up.

The Pioneers and Fighting Hawks square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jojo Jones is scoring 20.0 points per game and averaging 6.6 rebounds for the Pioneers. Angelina Robles is averaging 13.7 points and 3.8 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Schiller is averaging 13 points for the Fighting Hawks. Pemberton is averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pioneers: 1-9, averaging 67.1 points, 30.5 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 5.8 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points per game.

Fighting Hawks: 3-7, averaging 66.9 points, 28.4 rebounds, 7.3 assists, 4.0 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points.

