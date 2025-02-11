Saunders, BYU Cougars take on the West Virginia Mountaineers

BYU Cougars (15-8, 6-6 Big 12) at West Virginia Mountaineers (15-8, 7-6 Big 12) Morgantown, West Virginia; Tuesday, 7 p.m.…

BYU Cougars (15-8, 6-6 Big 12) at West Virginia Mountaineers (15-8, 7-6 Big 12)

Morgantown, West Virginia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mountaineers -2.5; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: Javon Small and West Virginia host Richie Saunders and BYU in Big 12 action Tuesday.

The Mountaineers are 10-3 in home games. West Virginia is 15-5 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 9.9 turnovers per game.

The Cougars have gone 6-6 against Big 12 opponents. BYU averages 80.0 points while outscoring opponents by 10.8 points per game.

West Virginia averages 69.4 points per game, 0.2 more points than the 69.2 BYU allows. BYU has shot at a 48.1% rate from the field this season, 7.9 percentage points greater than the 40.2% shooting opponents of West Virginia have averaged.

The Mountaineers and Cougars face off Tuesday for the first time in Big 12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Small is shooting 35.8% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Mountaineers, while averaging 18.9 points, 5.3 assists and 1.8 steals. Amani Hansberry is averaging 8.7 points and 5.7 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Egor Demin is averaging 11.1 points and 5.6 assists for the Cougars. Saunders is averaging 17.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountaineers: 4-6, averaging 61.3 points, 24.9 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 8.4 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.9 points per game.

Cougars: 5-5, averaging 76.8 points, 29.1 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

