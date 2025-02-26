Santos’ 17 lead Dayton over Rhode Island 85-77

KINGSTON, R.I. (AP) — Nate Santos scored 17 points as Dayton beat Rhode Island 85-77 on Wednesday night. Santos went…

KINGSTON, R.I. (AP) — Nate Santos scored 17 points as Dayton beat Rhode Island 85-77 on Wednesday night.

Santos went 5 of 11 from the field (5 for 8 from 3-point range) for the Flyers (19-9, 9-6 Atlantic 10 Conference). Enoch Cheeks scored 15 points while going 4 of 9 from the floor, including 1 for 4 from 3-point range, and 6 for 7 from the line and added eight rebounds and four steals. Malachi Smith had 15 points and shot 4 of 7 from the field and 7 for 7 from the line.

The Rams (17-10, 6-9) were led in scoring by Jaden House, who finished with 16 points and two steals. David Fuchs added 14 points and 11 rebounds for Rhode Island. David Green finished with 12 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.