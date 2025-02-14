Santa Clara visits Horstmeyer and San Diego

Santa Clara Broncos (14-12, 8-8 WCC) at San Diego Toreros (5-19, 1-14 WCC) San Diego; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Santa Clara Broncos (14-12, 8-8 WCC) at San Diego Toreros (5-19, 1-14 WCC)

San Diego; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego hosts Santa Clara after Kylie Horstmeyer scored 26 points in San Diego’s 75-72 win over the Pacific Tigers.

The Toreros are 3-10 in home games. San Diego has a 2-3 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Broncos are 8-8 against conference opponents. Santa Clara has a 1-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

San Diego’s average of 2.9 made 3-pointers per game is 2.7 fewer made shots on average than the 5.6 per game Santa Clara gives up. Santa Clara averages 63.1 points per game, 2.2 fewer than the 65.3 San Diego allows.

The Toreros and Broncos square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Horstmeyer is averaging 12.3 points for the Toreros. Lauren McCall is averaging 0.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Olivia Pollerd averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Broncos, scoring 16.6 points while shooting 32.8% from beyond the arc. Malia Latu is shooting 47.3% and averaging 13.4 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Toreros: 1-9, averaging 59.3 points, 27.2 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.2 points per game.

Broncos: 6-4, averaging 63.5 points, 29.2 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.