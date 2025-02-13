Santa Clara takes on Pepperdine following Pollerd’s 23-point showing

Pepperdine Waves (8-16, 3-12 WCC) at Santa Clara Broncos (13-12, 7-8 WCC) Santa Clara, California; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Pepperdine Waves (8-16, 3-12 WCC) at Santa Clara Broncos (13-12, 7-8 WCC)

Santa Clara, California; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Santa Clara faces Pepperdine after Olivia Pollerd scored 23 points in Santa Clara’s 69-62 loss to the Loyola Marymount Lions.

The Broncos are 6-7 on their home court. Santa Clara ranks eighth in the WCC with 8.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Georgia Grigoropoulou averaging 2.2.

The Waves are 3-12 in WCC play. Pepperdine is sixth in the WCC with 22.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Makena Mastora averaging 4.0.

Santa Clara’s average of 5.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.5 fewer made shots on average than the 6.0 per game Pepperdine gives up. Pepperdine averages 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 more makes per game than Santa Clara allows.

The Broncos and Waves square off Thursday for the first time in WCC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pollerd is averaging 16.8 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.6 blocks for the Broncos. Malia Latu is averaging 12.9 points over the last 10 games.

Chloe Sotell is shooting 30.6% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Waves, while averaging 10.4 points. Malia Mastora is averaging 7.6 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncos: 5-5, averaging 63.7 points, 28.8 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points per game.

Waves: 2-8, averaging 53.0 points, 29.7 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 36.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.