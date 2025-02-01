Santa Clara takes on Pacific following Stewart’s 24-point showing

Pacific Tigers (7-17, 2-8 WCC) at Santa Clara Broncos (14-9, 6-4 WCC) Santa Clara, California; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Pacific Tigers (7-17, 2-8 WCC) at Santa Clara Broncos (14-9, 6-4 WCC)

Santa Clara, California; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Broncos -16.5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: Santa Clara faces Pacific after Carlos Stewart scored 24 points in Santa Clara’s 67-54 loss to the Saint Mary’s Gaels.

The Broncos have gone 8-3 in home games. Santa Clara ranks seventh in the WCC in team defense, allowing 74.3 points while holding opponents to 44.0% shooting.

The Tigers are 2-8 in WCC play. Pacific is fifth in the WCC with 9.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Elias Ralph averaging 2.7.

Santa Clara averages 10.0 made 3-pointers per game, 1.9 more made shots than the 8.1 per game Pacific allows. Pacific has shot at a 43.5% clip from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points less than the 44.0% shooting opponents of Santa Clara have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adama Bal is scoring 13.5 points per game with 2.7 rebounds and 3.0 assists for the Broncos. Stewart is averaging 13.9 points and 3.6 rebounds while shooting 48.0% over the past 10 games.

Elijah Fisher is averaging 16.3 points and 5.1 rebounds for the Tigers. Ralph is averaging 14.6 points and 6.8 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncos: 6-4, averaging 79.8 points, 32.2 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.3 points per game.

Tigers: 2-8, averaging 68.9 points, 27.8 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.