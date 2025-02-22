Santa Clara makes program-record 23 3-pointers to beat Washington State 109-79

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Carlos Stewart Jr. scored 22 points and Santa Clara made a program-record 23 3-pointers to beat…

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Carlos Stewart Jr. scored 22 points and Santa Clara made a program-record 23 3-pointers to beat Washington State 109-79 on Saturday night.

Johnny O’Neil led the way from distance for the Broncos, hitting 5 of 6 3-pointers and finished with 17 points. Elijah Mahi added 19 points and Tyeree Bryan had 12. Stewart, Mahi, and Bryan each made four 3-pointers. Jake Ensminger added two from distance to go with eight points.

Santa Clara (19-10, 11-5 West Coast Conference) shot 61% (23 of 38) from long range and 54% (39 of 72) overall.

The Cougars (16-13, 6-10) were led by Nate Calmese, who recorded 20 points, four assists and two steals. Ethan Price added 19 points, two steals and two blocks for Washington State. Dane Erikstrup also had 15 points.

O’Neil scored all 17 points in the first half to help put the Broncos up 61-33 at the break.

NEXT UP

Up next for Santa Clara is a Tuesday matchup with Gonzaga at home. Washington State hosts San Diego on Thursday.

