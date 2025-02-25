Sandfort leads Iowa against Illinois after 27-point game

Iowa Hawkeyes (15-12, 6-10 Big Ten) at Illinois Fighting Illini (17-11, 9-8 Big Ten) Champaign, Illinois; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST…

Iowa Hawkeyes (15-12, 6-10 Big Ten) at Illinois Fighting Illini (17-11, 9-8 Big Ten)

Champaign, Illinois; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Fighting Illini -9.5; over/under is 171.5

BOTTOM LINE: Iowa visits Illinois after Payton Sandfort scored 27 points in Iowa’s 85-79 victory against the Washington Huskies.

The Fighting Illini have gone 11-4 in home games. Illinois leads college basketball with 40.5 rebounds per game led by Tomislav Ivisic averaging 8.0.

The Hawkeyes have gone 6-10 against Big Ten opponents. Iowa is 2-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Illinois scores 83.3 points per game, 3.8 more points than the 79.5 Iowa gives up. Iowa scores 10.1 more points per game (83.9) than Illinois gives up (73.8).

The Fighting Illini and Hawkeyes match up Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kasparas Jakucionis is averaging 15.5 points, 5.6 rebounds and 4.8 assists for the Fighting Illini. Will Riley is averaging 13.0 points over the last 10 games.

Sandfort is scoring 16.7 points per game with 6.0 rebounds and 2.9 assists for the Hawkeyes. Josh Dix is averaging 13.8 points and 2.4 rebounds while shooting 46.9% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fighting Illini: 4-6, averaging 77.1 points, 37.4 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 3.3 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.2 points per game.

Hawkeyes: 3-7, averaging 74.4 points, 27.9 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

