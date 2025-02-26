Sanders scores 27 as Nevada downs Wyoming 84-61

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Kobe Sanders scored 27 points off of the bench to lead Nevada over Wyoming 84-61 on…

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Kobe Sanders scored 27 points off of the bench to lead Nevada over Wyoming 84-61 on Tuesday.

Sanders added five rebounds for the Wolf Pack (16-12, 8-9 Mountain West Conference). Tyler Rolison added 16 points while shooting 6 of 9 from the field and 3 for 3 from the line while they also had five rebounds and five assists. Nick Davidson had 14 points and shot 2 for 7 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 9 of 11 from the free-throw line.

Kobe Newton led the Cowboys (12-17, 5-13) in scoring, finishing with 16 points. Wyoming also got 11 points and six assists from Obi Agbim. Abou Magassa had eight points and eight rebounds.

Nevada took the lead with 19:47 left in the first half and never looked back. Davidson led their team in scoring with 11 points in the first half to help put them up 39-28 at the break.

Nevada’s next game is Friday against UNLV on the road, and Wyoming hosts San Diego State on Saturday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.