Sanders scores 18 points to spark Nevada past San Jose State 73-58

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Kobe Sanders’ 18 points helped Nevada defeat San Jose State 73-58 on Friday.

Sanders also contributed nine assists and three steals for the Wolf Pack (15-10, 7-7 Mountain West Conference). Brandon Love scored 13 points while going 6 of 8 and 1 of 3 from the free-throw line and added five rebounds. Justin McBride went 6 of 12 from the field (0 for 4 from 3-point range) to finish with 12 points.

Latrell Davis finished with 17 points for the Spartans (12-15, 5-10). Sadraque NgaNga added 10 points for San Jose State. Donavan Yap also had nine points and five assists.

Nick Davidson scored seven points in the first half and Nevada went into the break trailing 27-26. Sanders’ 16-point second half helped Nevada finish off the 15-point victory.

Nevada’s next game is Tuesday against Colorado State on the road, and San Jose State visits Utah State on Wednesday.

