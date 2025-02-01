Sanders and the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils take on conference foe UAPB

Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (2-19, 0-8 SWAC) at Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (3-17, 0-7 SWAC) Pine Bluff, Arkansas; Saturday,…

Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (2-19, 0-8 SWAC) at Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (3-17, 0-7 SWAC)

Pine Bluff, Arkansas; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Christian Moore and UAPB host Donovan Sanders and Mississippi Valley State in SWAC play.

The Golden Lions have gone 3-3 at home. UAPB is 0-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Delta Devils are 0-8 against SWAC opponents. Mississippi Valley State has a 2-18 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

UAPB averages 74.5 points per game, 7.7 fewer points than the 82.2 Mississippi Valley State allows. Mississippi Valley State averages 53.0 points per game, 36.4 fewer points than the 89.4 UAPB gives up.

The Golden Lions and Delta Devils square off Saturday for the first time in SWAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Moore is averaging 11.4 points and 4.6 assists for the Golden Lions. Doctor Bradley is averaging 22 points, 8.9 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 2.7 steals over the past 10 games.

Arthur Tate is scoring 10.9 points per game with 2.8 rebounds and 0.6 assists for the Delta Devils. Alvin Stredic Jr. is averaging 10 points and 5.3 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Lions: 1-9, averaging 76.8 points, 32.5 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.1 points per game.

Delta Devils: 0-10, averaging 54.0 points, 24.9 rebounds, 7.8 assists, 5.9 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 37.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.6 points.

