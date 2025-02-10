Sanders and the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils take on conference foe Alcorn State

Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (3-20, 1-9 SWAC) at Alcorn State Braves (6-17, 6-4 SWAC) Lorman, Mississippi; Monday, 7 p.m.…

Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (3-20, 1-9 SWAC) at Alcorn State Braves (6-17, 6-4 SWAC)

Lorman, Mississippi; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -19; over/under is 126.5

BOTTOM LINE: Donovan Sanders and Mississippi Valley State visit Djahi Binet and Alcorn State in SWAC action.

The Braves have gone 4-2 in home games. Alcorn State gives up 74.4 points to opponents and has been outscored by 11.3 points per game.

The Delta Devils are 1-9 against SWAC opponents. Mississippi Valley State averages 15.3 turnovers per game and is 0-2 when winning the turnover battle.

Alcorn State is shooting 39.0% from the field this season, 11.2 percentage points lower than the 50.2% Mississippi Valley State allows to opponents. Mississippi Valley State averages 53.7 points per game, 20.7 fewer points than the 74.4 Alcorn State gives up to opponents.

The Braves and Delta Devils square off Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keionte Cornelius is averaging 10.6 points for the Braves. Marcus Tankersley is averaging 12.7 points over the last 10 games.

Arthur Tate is shooting 32.5% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Delta Devils, while averaging 10.9 points. Alvin Stredic Jr. is averaging 10.7 points and 5.6 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 6-4, averaging 67.5 points, 32.5 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.8 points per game.

Delta Devils: 1-9, averaging 57.0 points, 26.2 rebounds, 8.8 assists, 5.4 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.