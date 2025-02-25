San Jose State visits Utah State following Stubbs’ 21-point showing

San Jose State Spartans (10-18, 3-12 MWC) at Utah State Aggies (2-25, 1-14 MWC) Logan, Utah; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST…

San Jose State Spartans (10-18, 3-12 MWC) at Utah State Aggies (2-25, 1-14 MWC)

Logan, Utah; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah State plays San Jose State after Cheyenne Stubbs scored 21 points in Utah State’s 73-65 loss to the New Mexico Lobos.

The Aggies are 1-10 in home games. Utah State gives up 78.9 points and has been outscored by 14.6 points per game.

The Spartans are 3-12 against MWC opponents. San Jose State averages 16.9 turnovers per game and is 3-2 when winning the turnover battle.

Utah State averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game, 1.7 more made shots than the 6.6 per game San Jose State allows. San Jose State averages 6.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.9 fewer made shots on average than the 8.1 per game Utah State gives up.

The Aggies and Spartans square off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Stubbs averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Aggies, scoring 15.2 points while shooting 32.1% from beyond the arc. Taliyah Logwood is averaging 9.4 points and 1.7 steals over the past 10 games.

Amiah Simmons is averaging 14.2 points for the Spartans. Sydni Summers is averaging 11.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 1-9, averaging 66.4 points, 29.8 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 37.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.3 points per game.

Spartans: 2-8, averaging 65.0 points, 34.1 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 6.0 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 37.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

