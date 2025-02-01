San Jose State visits Fresno State following Jacobs’ 23-point game

San Jose State Spartans (9-13, 2-7 MWC) at Fresno State Bulldogs (14-8, 5-4 MWC) Fresno, California; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST…

San Jose State Spartans (9-13, 2-7 MWC) at Fresno State Bulldogs (14-8, 5-4 MWC)

Fresno, California; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fresno State hosts San Jose State after Mia Jacobs scored 23 points in Fresno State’s 65-59 victory over the Nevada Wolf Pack.

The Bulldogs have gone 9-3 at home. Fresno State has a 0-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Spartans are 2-7 in conference play. San Jose State gives up 69.2 points to opponents and has been outscored by 3.8 points per game.

Fresno State averages 8.1 made 3-pointers per game, 1.4 more made shots than the 6.7 per game San Jose State allows. San Jose State averages 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 more makes per game than Fresno State gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kylee Fox is averaging nine points for the Bulldogs. Jacobs is averaging 18.5 points, 9.7 rebounds and 2.2 steals over the last 10 games.

Sydni Summers is shooting 33.3% and averaging 9.2 points for the Spartans. Amiah Simmons is averaging 13.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 62.3 points, 29.0 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.2 points per game.

Spartans: 3-7, averaging 69.4 points, 34.7 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 8.3 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

