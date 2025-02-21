San Jose State takes on conference foe San Diego State

San Diego State Aztecs (19-9, 8-7 MWC) at San Jose State Spartans (10-17, 3-11 MWC) San Jose, California; Saturday, 5…

San Diego State Aztecs (19-9, 8-7 MWC) at San Jose State Spartans (10-17, 3-11 MWC)

San Jose, California; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: MWC foes San Jose State and San Diego State meet on Saturday.

The Spartans are 7-8 in home games. San Jose State is eighth in the MWC scoring 65.5 points while shooting 40.3% from the field.

The Aztecs are 8-7 against MWC opponents. San Diego State ranks second in the MWC giving up 60.3 points while holding opponents to 39.2% shooting.

San Jose State is shooting 40.3% from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points higher than the 39.2% San Diego State allows to opponents. San Diego State has shot at a 43.3% clip from the field this season, 2.0 percentage points higher than the 41.3% shooting opponents of San Jose State have averaged.

The Spartans and Aztecs face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sydni Summers is shooting 32.2% and averaging 10.0 points for the Spartans. Amiah Simmons is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Veronica Sheffey is averaging 10.6 points for the Aztecs. Kim Villalobos is averaging 10.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 3-7, averaging 68.0 points, 34.1 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 6.3 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.6 points per game.

Aztecs: 6-4, averaging 64.5 points, 32.5 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.