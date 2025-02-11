San Jose State takes home win streak into matchup with San Diego State

San Diego State Aztecs (15-6, 8-4 MWC) at San Jose State Spartans (12-13, 5-8 MWC) San Jose, California; Tuesday, 11…

San Diego State Aztecs (15-6, 8-4 MWC) at San Jose State Spartans (12-13, 5-8 MWC)

San Jose, California; Tuesday, 11 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Aztecs -6.5; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: San Jose State will try to keep its three-game home win streak alive when the Spartans play San Diego State.

The Spartans have gone 6-5 in home games. San Jose State averages 74.2 points while outscoring opponents by 1.3 points per game.

The Aztecs are 8-4 in MWC play. San Diego State leads the MWC allowing only 63.1 points per game while holding opponents to 36.8% shooting.

San Jose State’s average of 8.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.4 more made shots on average than the 7.6 per game San Diego State gives up. San Diego State averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 more makes per game than San Jose State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Will McClendon averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Spartans, scoring 12.0 points while shooting 34.9% from beyond the arc. Josh Uduje is shooting 45.3% and averaging 15.4 points over the last 10 games.

Miles Byrd is scoring 13.5 points per game and averaging 4.2 rebounds for the Aztecs. Magoon Gwath is averaging 10.6 points and 6.9 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 5-5, averaging 71.1 points, 29.9 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points per game.

Aztecs: 7-3, averaging 67.7 points, 32.3 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.7 points.

