San Jose State hosts Nevada following Givens’ 20-point performance

Nevada Wolf Pack (10-14, 5-6 MWC) at San Jose State Spartans (9-15, 2-9 MWC)

San Jose, California; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nevada takes on San Jose State after Lexie Givens scored 20 points in Nevada’s 69-61 win over the Boise State Broncos.

The Spartans are 6-7 on their home court. San Jose State is second in the MWC in rebounding with 34.3 rebounds. Djessira Diawara paces the Spartans with 5.9 boards.

The Wolf Pack have gone 5-6 against MWC opponents. Nevada is seventh in the MWC with 31.4 rebounds per game led by Givens averaging 6.7.

San Jose State’s average of 6.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.9 more made shots on average than the 5.5 per game Nevada gives up. Nevada has shot at a 39.6% rate from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points fewer than the 41.2% shooting opponents of San Jose State have averaged.

The Spartans and Wolf Pack meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sydni Summers is shooting 34.9% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Spartans, while averaging 9.4 points. Amiah Simmons is shooting 43.4% and averaging 18.9 points over the past 10 games.

Givens is scoring 12.4 points per game and averaging 6.7 rebounds for the Wolf Pack. Izzy Sullivan is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 2-8, averaging 67.4 points, 33.7 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 6.5 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.2 points per game.

Wolf Pack: 4-6, averaging 62.3 points, 30.7 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points.

