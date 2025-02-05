San Francisco visits Pepperdine for conference matchup

San Francisco Dons (10-12, 7-6 WCC) at Pepperdine Waves (8-13, 3-9 WCC) Malibu, California; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

San Francisco Dons (10-12, 7-6 WCC) at Pepperdine Waves (8-13, 3-9 WCC)

Malibu, California; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Freja Werth and San Francisco take on Chloe Sotell and Pepperdine in WCC play Thursday.

The Waves are 5-3 on their home court. Pepperdine is 4-9 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Dons are 7-6 in WCC play. San Francisco is 6-4 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Pepperdine’s average of 6.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.9 fewer made shots on average than the 7.1 per game San Francisco allows. San Francisco averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 more makes per game than Pepperdine allows.

The Waves and Dons match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sotell is shooting 31.2% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Waves, while averaging 10.3 points. Makena Mastora is shooting 27.7% and averaging 8.2 points over the past 10 games.

Werth averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Dons, scoring 16.3 points while shooting 34.8% from beyond the arc. Angeliki Ziaka is shooting 40.4% and averaging 9.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Waves: 3-7, averaging 54.3 points, 29.0 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 35.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.3 points per game.

Dons: 4-6, averaging 63.7 points, 30.2 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 8.0 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 37.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

