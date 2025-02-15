San Francisco visits Jamerson and San Diego

San Francisco Dons (20-7, 10-4 WCC) at San Diego Toreros (4-23, 1-13 WCC) San Diego; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST BETMGM…

San Francisco Dons (20-7, 10-4 WCC) at San Diego Toreros (4-23, 1-13 WCC)

San Diego; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dons -13; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego plays San Francisco after Steven Jamerson II scored 24 points in San Diego’s 88-81 loss to the Pepperdine Waves.

The Toreros have gone 4-11 in home games. San Diego is 2-10 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 12.6 turnovers per game.

The Dons are 10-4 in WCC play. San Francisco is sixth in the WCC with 23.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Tyrone Riley IV averaging 3.8.

San Diego is shooting 40.3% from the field this season, 2.9 percentage points lower than the 43.2% San Francisco allows to opponents. San Francisco has shot at a 45.7% clip from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points above the 45.5% shooting opponents of San Diego have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kjay Bradley Jr. is averaging 14.5 points, 3.5 assists and 1.7 steals for the Toreros. Tony Duckett is averaging 13.0 points over the last 10 games.

Malik Thomas is shooting 46.7% and averaging 19.4 points for the Dons. Marcus Williams is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Toreros: 0-10, averaging 71.0 points, 30.7 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.6 points per game.

Dons: 7-3, averaging 71.7 points, 29.2 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

