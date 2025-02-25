San Francisco takes on Oregon State following Thomas’ 23-point game

San Francisco Dons (22-7, 12-4 WCC) at Oregon State Beavers (20-9, 10-6 WCC) Corvallis, Oregon; Wednesday, 11 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

San Francisco Dons (22-7, 12-4 WCC) at Oregon State Beavers (20-9, 10-6 WCC)

Corvallis, Oregon; Wednesday, 11 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Francisco faces Oregon State after Malik Thomas scored 23 points in San Francisco’s 71-58 victory over the Pacific Tigers.

The Beavers have gone 15-2 at home. Oregon State is fourth in the WCC scoring 77.0 points while shooting 48.4% from the field.

The Dons are 12-4 against WCC opponents. San Francisco is second in the WCC allowing 67.1 points while holding opponents to 42.5% shooting.

Oregon State makes 48.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.9 percentage points higher than San Francisco has allowed to its opponents (42.5%). San Francisco scores 7.6 more points per game (75.7) than Oregon State allows to opponents (68.1).

TOP PERFORMERS: Damarco Minor is averaging 9.5 points, 5.1 assists and 1.6 steals for the Beavers. Michael Rataj is averaging 19.0 points and 6.1 rebounds while shooting 52.3% over the past 10 games.

Thomas is scoring 19.5 points per game and averaging 3.4 rebounds for the Dons. Marcus Williams is averaging 15.7 points and 4.1 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Beavers: 6-4, averaging 74.5 points, 29.1 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 4.8 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.8 points per game.

Dons: 8-2, averaging 73.7 points, 30.3 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points.

