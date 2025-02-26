San Francisco takes on Oregon State after Thomas’ 23-point game

San Francisco Dons (22-7, 12-4 WCC) at Oregon State Beavers (20-9, 10-6 WCC) Corvallis, Oregon; Wednesday, 11 p.m. EST BETMGM…

San Francisco Dons (22-7, 12-4 WCC) at Oregon State Beavers (20-9, 10-6 WCC)

Corvallis, Oregon; Wednesday, 11 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Beavers -2.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: San Francisco visits Oregon State after Malik Thomas scored 23 points in San Francisco’s 71-58 victory against the Pacific Tigers.

The Beavers are 15-2 on their home court. Oregon State is 0-3 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Dons are 12-4 in WCC play. San Francisco is sixth in the WCC with 23.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Tyrone Riley IV averaging 4.0.

Oregon State scores 77.0 points, 9.9 more per game than the 67.1 San Francisco allows. San Francisco scores 7.6 more points per game (75.7) than Oregon State gives up (68.1).

TOP PERFORMERS: Michael Rataj is shooting 50.3% and averaging 17.8 points for the Beavers. Nate Kingz is averaging 11.2 points over the last 10 games.

Thomas is scoring 19.5 points per game with 3.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists for the Dons. Marcus Williams is averaging 15.7 points and 4.1 rebounds while shooting 48.4% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Beavers: 6-4, averaging 74.5 points, 29.1 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 4.8 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.8 points per game.

Dons: 8-2, averaging 73.7 points, 30.3 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

