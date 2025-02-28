San Francisco hosts Ike and Gonzaga

Gonzaga Bulldogs (22-8, 13-4 WCC) at San Francisco Dons (23-7, 13-4 WCC) San Francisco; Saturday, 11 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Gonzaga Bulldogs (22-8, 13-4 WCC) at San Francisco Dons (23-7, 13-4 WCC)

San Francisco; Saturday, 11 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Gonzaga plays San Francisco after Graham Ike scored 24 points in Gonzaga’s 95-76 win over the Santa Clara Broncos.

The Dons have gone 16-0 in home games. San Francisco is eighth in the WCC with 13.9 assists per game led by Marcus Williams averaging 4.2.

The Bulldogs are 13-4 against WCC opponents. Gonzaga is 20-0 in games decided by at least 10 points.

San Francisco scores 75.6 points, 5.7 more per game than the 69.9 Gonzaga gives up. Gonzaga has shot at a 50.2% rate from the field this season, 7.4 percentage points higher than the 42.8% shooting opponents of San Francisco have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Malik Thomas is averaging 19.3 points and 1.7 steals for the Dons. Williams is averaging 16.2 points over the last 10 games.

Ike is averaging 17.1 points and 7.5 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Khalif Battle is averaging 12.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dons: 8-2, averaging 73.1 points, 30.0 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points per game.

Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 85.3 points, 33.7 rebounds, 20.7 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 51.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.3 points.

