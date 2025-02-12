San Diego visits Pacific, aims to end road skid

San Diego Toreros (4-19, 0-14 WCC) at Pacific Tigers (12-13, 8-7 WCC) Stockton, California; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

San Diego Toreros (4-19, 0-14 WCC) at Pacific Tigers (12-13, 8-7 WCC)

Stockton, California; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego will try to break its nine-game road skid when the Toreros visit Pacific.

The Tigers have gone 8-4 in home games. Pacific is 3-12 against opponents with a winning record.

The Toreros are 0-14 in conference matchups. San Diego is 1-3 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Pacific scores 64.8 points per game, 0.2 fewer points than the 65.0 San Diego gives up. San Diego averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.7 fewer made shots on average than the 6.4 per game Pacific gives up.

The Tigers and Toreros meet Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Liz Smith is shooting 39.2% and averaging 14.2 points for the Tigers. Anaya James is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Truitt Reilly is averaging 11.8 points and 7.2 rebounds for the Toreros. Lauren McCall is averaging 0.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 6-4, averaging 64.2 points, 29.8 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 10.2 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.2 points per game.

Toreros: 0-10, averaging 58.4 points, 28.1 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.2 points.

