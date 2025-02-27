San Diego visits Calmese and Washington State

San Diego Toreros (4-25, 1-15 WCC) at Washington State Cougars (16-13, 6-10 WCC) Pullman, Washington; Thursday, 9:30 p.m. EST BETMGM…

San Diego Toreros (4-25, 1-15 WCC) at Washington State Cougars (16-13, 6-10 WCC)

Pullman, Washington; Thursday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -13; over/under is 158.5

BOTTOM LINE: Washington State faces San Diego after Nate Calmese scored 20 points in Washington State’s 109-79 loss to the Santa Clara Broncos.

The Cougars have gone 9-4 in home games. Washington State averages 14.3 turnovers per game and is 3-2 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Toreros are 1-15 against WCC opponents. San Diego gives up 78.6 points to opponents and has been outscored by 9.9 points per game.

Washington State makes 48.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.4 percentage points higher than San Diego has allowed to its opponents (45.3%). San Diego averages 6.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.1 fewer made shots on average than the 8.1 per game Washington State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Calmese is shooting 48.1% and averaging 15.6 points for the Cougars. LeJuan Watts is averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games.

Kody Clouet is shooting 27.0% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Toreros, while averaging 7.6 points. Tony Duckett is shooting 34.9% and averaging 12.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 2-8, averaging 71.0 points, 24.7 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 5.6 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.6 points per game.

Toreros: 0-10, averaging 72.7 points, 32.0 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.