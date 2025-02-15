San Diego takes on Santa Clara following Horstmeyer’s 26-point game

Santa Clara Broncos (14-12, 8-8 WCC) at San Diego Toreros (5-19, 1-14 WCC) San Diego; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Santa Clara Broncos (14-12, 8-8 WCC) at San Diego Toreros (5-19, 1-14 WCC)

San Diego; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego hosts Santa Clara after Kylie Horstmeyer scored 26 points in San Diego’s 75-72 win over the Pacific Tigers.

The Toreros are 3-10 in home games. San Diego has a 2-3 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Broncos have gone 8-8 against WCC opponents. Santa Clara is seventh in the WCC scoring 29.5 points per game in the paint led by Kaya Ingram averaging 8.0.

San Diego makes 40.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.7 percentage points higher than Santa Clara has allowed to its opponents (37.9%). Santa Clara has shot at a 40.9% clip from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point below the 41.9% shooting opponents of San Diego have averaged.

The Toreros and Broncos meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ava Ranson is averaging 9.9 points and 3.6 assists for the Toreros. Truitt Reilly is averaging 13.9 points and 7.9 rebounds while shooting 51.4% over the past 10 games.

Olivia Pollerd is averaging 16.6 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.6 blocks for the Broncos. Malia Latu is averaging 13.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Toreros: 1-9, averaging 59.3 points, 27.2 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.2 points per game.

Broncos: 6-4, averaging 63.5 points, 29.2 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

