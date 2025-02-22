San Diego State visits Martinez and Utah State

San Diego State Aztecs (18-6, 11-4 MWC) at Utah State Aggies (23-4, 13-3 MWC) Logan, Utah; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST…

San Diego State Aztecs (18-6, 11-4 MWC) at Utah State Aggies (23-4, 13-3 MWC)

Logan, Utah; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Aggies -5.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: Utah State hosts San Diego State after Ian Martinez scored 22 points in Utah State’s 105-57 victory over the San Jose State Spartans.

The Aggies are 13-2 on their home court. Utah State ranks sixth in the MWC at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 69.4 points while holding opponents to 43.6% shooting.

The Aztecs are 11-4 in MWC play. San Diego State is 5-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Utah State averages 82.6 points, 20.1 more per game than the 62.5 San Diego State allows. San Diego State has shot at a 44.1% rate from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points higher than the 43.6% shooting opponents of Utah State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Martinez is averaging 17.3 points for the Aggies. Mason Falslev is averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games.

Miles Byrd averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Aztecs, scoring 12.9 points while shooting 33.1% from beyond the arc. Nicholas Boyd is averaging 12.8 points and four assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 7-3, averaging 81.5 points, 29.3 rebounds, 18.7 assists, 9.2 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 50.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points per game.

Aztecs: 8-2, averaging 70.2 points, 31.3 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 7.5 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.2 points.

