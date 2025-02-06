San Diego plays Pacific, looks to stop road losing streak

San Diego Toreros (4-20, 1-10 WCC) at Pacific Tigers (7-18, 2-9 WCC) Stockton, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

San Diego Toreros (4-20, 1-10 WCC) at Pacific Tigers (7-18, 2-9 WCC)

Stockton, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -3.5; over/under is 146

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego hits the road against Pacific looking to stop its nine-game road slide.

The Tigers have gone 4-7 in home games. Pacific is fifth in the WCC with 34.0 points per game in the paint led by Elias Ralph averaging 8.7.

The Toreros are 1-10 in conference games. San Diego ranks seventh in the WCC with 31.8 rebounds per game led by Santiago Trouet averaging 7.8.

Pacific is shooting 43.1% from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points lower than the 44.6% San Diego allows to opponents. San Diego averages 6.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.1 fewer made shots on average than the 8.2 per game Pacific allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elijah Fisher is averaging 16.2 points and 5.1 rebounds for the Tigers. Lamar Washington is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Kjay Bradley Jr. is scoring 14.5 points per game and averaging 2.7 rebounds for the Toreros. Kody Clouet is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 2-8, averaging 67.8 points, 27.0 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.4 points per game.

Toreros: 0-10, averaging 70.4 points, 30.7 rebounds, 9.4 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 39.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.9 points.

