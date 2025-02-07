San Diego faces Santa Clara, aims to halt 11-game skid

San Diego Toreros (4-21, 1-11 WCC) at Santa Clara Broncos (16-9, 8-4 WCC) Santa Clara, California; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST…

San Diego Toreros (4-21, 1-11 WCC) at Santa Clara Broncos (16-9, 8-4 WCC)

Santa Clara, California; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego enters the matchup against Santa Clara after losing 11 in a row.

The Broncos have gone 9-3 in home games. Santa Clara ranks third in the WCC in rebounding averaging 34.7 rebounds. Jake Ensminger leads the Broncos with 5.6 boards.

The Toreros are 1-11 in conference matchups. San Diego is seventh in the WCC with 31.5 rebounds per game led by Santiago Trouet averaging 7.8.

Santa Clara averages 10.3 made 3-pointers per game, 2.4 more made shots than the 7.9 per game San Diego gives up. San Diego’s 40.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.4 percentage points lower than Santa Clara has allowed to its opponents (42.8%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Adama Bal is shooting 37.3% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Broncos, while averaging 13.6 points and 3.1 assists. Carlos Stewart is shooting 49.4% and averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games.

Kjay Bradley Jr. is shooting 44.2% and averaging 14.5 points for the Toreros. Tony Duckett is averaging 13.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncos: 7-3, averaging 79.3 points, 33.9 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points per game.

Toreros: 0-10, averaging 69.3 points, 30.1 rebounds, 9.2 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 38.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.9 points.

