San Diego and Oregon State square off for conference showdown

Oregon State Beavers (12-13, 8-6 WCC) at San Diego Toreros (4-18, 0-13 WCC) San Diego; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Oregon State Beavers (12-13, 8-6 WCC) at San Diego Toreros (4-18, 0-13 WCC)

San Diego; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kelsey Rees and Oregon State visit Truitt Reilly and San Diego in WCC action.

The Toreros have gone 3-9 in home games. San Diego is 1-3 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Beavers are 8-6 against WCC opponents. Oregon State ranks second in the WCC giving up 63.4 points while holding opponents to 38.7% shooting.

San Diego is shooting 40.4% from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points higher than the 38.7% Oregon State allows to opponents. Oregon State averages 62.4 points per game, 3.0 fewer than the 65.4 San Diego allows.

The Toreros and Beavers meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kylie Horstmeyer is averaging 11.9 points for the Toreros. Reilly is averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games.

AJ Marotte averages 1.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Beavers, scoring 11.0 points while shooting 26.5% from beyond the arc. Rees is shooting 39.4% and averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Toreros: 0-10, averaging 58.3 points, 29.2 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.7 points per game.

Beavers: 5-5, averaging 63.5 points, 34.4 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.