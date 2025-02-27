Samford visits VMI following Johnson’s 21-point performance

Samford Bulldogs (21-8, 11-5 SoCon) at VMI Keydets (13-16, 7-9 SoCon) Lexington, Virginia; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Samford Bulldogs (21-8, 11-5 SoCon) at VMI Keydets (13-16, 7-9 SoCon)

Lexington, Virginia; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -9.5; over/under is 152.5

BOTTOM LINE: VMI hosts Samford after TJ Johnson scored 21 points in VMI’s 75-71 loss to the Furman Paladins.

The Keydets are 7-5 in home games. VMI ranks sixth in the SoCon with 13.0 assists per game led by Tan Yildizoglu averaging 3.8.

The Bulldogs have gone 11-5 against SoCon opponents. Samford ranks 59th in college basketball averaging 11.0 made 3-pointers per game while shooting 36.5% from downtown. Trey Fort leads the team averaging 2.5 makes while shooting 39.3% from 3-point range.

VMI is shooting 42.1% from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points lower than the 43.8% Samford allows to opponents. Samford has shot at a 46.0% clip from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points higher than the 44.1% shooting opponents of VMI have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rickey Bradley, Jr. is scoring 15.6 points per game and averaging 4.9 rebounds for the Keydets. Johnson is averaging 3.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Fort is shooting 45.4% and averaging 14.4 points for the Bulldogs. Jaden Brownell is averaging 12.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Keydets: 5-5, averaging 68.7 points, 29.3 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 8.0 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points per game.

Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 77.1 points, 32.4 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 10.0 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points.

