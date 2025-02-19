Samford hosts Furman following Fort’s 36-point performance

Furman Paladins (19-8, 7-7 SoCon) at Samford Bulldogs (20-7, 10-4 SoCon) Birmingham, Alabama; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Furman Paladins (19-8, 7-7 SoCon) at Samford Bulldogs (20-7, 10-4 SoCon)

Birmingham, Alabama; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -7.5; over/under is 151

BOTTOM LINE: Samford faces Furman after Trey Fort scored 36 points in Samford’s 76-68 win against the Wofford Terriers.

The Bulldogs have gone 12-2 in home games. Samford ranks seventh in the SoCon in team defense, giving up 72.9 points while holding opponents to 43.6% shooting.

The Paladins are 7-7 in conference play. Furman averages 76.3 points while outscoring opponents by 7.4 points per game.

Samford makes 46.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.6 percentage points higher than Furman has allowed to its opponents (41.9%). Furman averages 76.3 points per game, 3.4 more than the 72.9 Samford allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rylan Jones is averaging 11.6 points, 5.2 assists and 1.7 steals for the Bulldogs. Fort is averaging 12.2 points and 3.5 rebounds while shooting 47.4% over the past 10 games.

Pjay Smith Jr. is averaging 16.2 points and 3.6 assists for the Paladins. Nick Anderson is averaging 16.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 74.1 points, 32.6 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points per game.

Paladins: 5-5, averaging 74.8 points, 34.1 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

