Samford hosts Elisaldez and Chattanooga

Chattanooga Mocs (12-11, 7-3 SoCon) at Samford Bulldogs (9-16, 4-5 SoCon)

Birmingham, Alabama; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Chattanooga visits Samford after Caia Elisaldez scored 21 points in Chattanooga’s 69-39 win against the Mercer Bears.

The Bulldogs have gone 7-4 in home games. Samford ranks fourth in the SoCon with 27.7 points per game in the paint led by Emily Bowman averaging 12.0.

The Mocs have gone 7-3 against SoCon opponents. Chattanooga has a 1-3 record in one-possession games.

Samford averages 7.2 made 3-pointers per game, 2.1 more made shots than the 5.1 per game Chattanooga gives up. Chattanooga has shot at a 42.0% clip from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point less than the 43.0% shooting opponents of Samford have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sierra Godbolt is averaging five points and 3.6 assists for the Bulldogs. Claire Johnson is averaging 14.6 points over the last 10 games.

Elisaldez is scoring 13.4 points per game with 2.4 rebounds and 4.5 assists for the Mocs. Gianna Corbitt is averaging 9.9 points and 7.9 rebounds while shooting 44.2% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 65.5 points, 27.6 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.1 points per game.

Mocs: 7-3, averaging 60.7 points, 28.5 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 8.6 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

