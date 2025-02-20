Sam Houston wins 78-62 over Western Kentucky

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) — Lamar Wilkerson’s 14 points helped Sam Houston defeat Western Kentucky 78-62 on Thursday night. Wilkerson…

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) — Lamar Wilkerson’s 14 points helped Sam Houston defeat Western Kentucky 78-62 on Thursday night.

Wilkerson added 10 rebounds and seven assists for the Bearkats (11-16, 4-10 Conference USA). Cameron Huefner scored 11 points while going 2 of 9 from the floor, including 2 for 7 from 3-point range, and 5 for 5 from the line and added nine rebounds. Erik Taylor had 11 points and finished 3 of 4 from 3-point range.

Blaise Keita helped lead the way for the Hilltoppers (14-12, 5-8) with 11 points, nine rebounds and two blocks. Tyrone Marshall added 11 points and six rebounds for Western Kentucky. Don McHenry also had 11 points.

