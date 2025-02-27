Sam Houston visits Louisiana Tech following Bradley’s 29-point performance

Sam Houston Bearkats (12-13, 5-10 CUSA) at Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters (13-13, 6-9 CUSA) Ruston, Louisiana; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST…

Sam Houston Bearkats (12-13, 5-10 CUSA) at Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters (13-13, 6-9 CUSA)

Ruston, Louisiana; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana Tech faces Sam Houston after Paris Bradley scored 29 points in Louisiana Tech’s 78-73 loss to the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers.

The Lady Techsters are 12-3 on their home court. Louisiana Tech has a 7-8 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Bearkats have gone 5-10 against CUSA opponents. Sam Houston is fourth in the CUSA giving up 62.3 points while holding opponents to 44.2% shooting.

Louisiana Tech scores 65.8 points per game, 3.5 more points than the 62.3 Sam Houston gives up. Sam Houston averages 61.6 points per game, 3.4 fewer than the 65.0 Louisiana Tech gives up to opponents.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bradley is averaging 13.5 points for the Lady Techsters. Jianna Morris is averaging 10.9 points over the last 10 games.

Fanta Kone is averaging 7.3 points, 4.8 assists and 2.9 steals for the Bearkats. Deborah Ogayemi is averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lady Techsters: 3-7, averaging 63.4 points, 33.5 rebounds, 8.8 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points per game.

Bearkats: 5-5, averaging 54.2 points, 27.2 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 10.8 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 36.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

