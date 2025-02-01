Sam Houston visits Louisiana Tech after Batcho’s 25-point performance

Sam Houston Bearkats (8-13, 1-7 CUSA) at Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (15-6, 4-4 CUSA) Ruston, Louisiana; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Sam Houston Bearkats (8-13, 1-7 CUSA) at Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (15-6, 4-4 CUSA)

Ruston, Louisiana; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -8; over/under is 145

BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana Tech hosts Sam Houston after Daniel Batcho scored 25 points in Louisiana Tech’s 75-69 win against the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders.

The Bulldogs have gone 9-1 at home. Louisiana Tech is third in the CUSA with 35.8 points per game in the paint led by Batcho averaging 12.9.

The Bearkats have gone 1-7 against CUSA opponents. Sam Houston has a 2-13 record against teams over .500.

Louisiana Tech’s average of 7.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.6 fewer made shots on average than the 8.5 per game Sam Houston allows. Sam Houston has shot at a 44.5% rate from the field this season, 3.4 percentage points greater than the 41.1% shooting opponents of Louisiana Tech have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Batcho is averaging 19 points, seven rebounds and 2.1 blocks for the Bulldogs. Amaree Abram is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Marcus Boykin is averaging 11.1 points, 5.1 assists and 1.5 steals for the Bearkats. Lamar Wilkerson is averaging 18.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 73.9 points, 35.4 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 4.3 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points per game.

Bearkats: 2-8, averaging 75.3 points, 31.4 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.8 points.

