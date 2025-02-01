Sam Houston hosts Louisiana Tech after Bradley’s 21-point outing

Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters (11-8, 4-4 CUSA) at Sam Houston Bearkats (8-10, 1-7 CUSA) Huntsville, Texas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST…

Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters (11-8, 4-4 CUSA) at Sam Houston Bearkats (8-10, 1-7 CUSA)

Huntsville, Texas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana Tech visits Sam Houston after Paris Bradley scored 21 points in Louisiana Tech’s 61-43 loss to the Middle Tennessee Raiders.

The Bearkats are 6-3 in home games. Sam Houston ranks eighth in the CUSA with 19.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Aysia Ward-Strong averaging 3.8.

The Lady Techsters are 4-4 in conference games. Louisiana Tech is second in the CUSA with 34.2 rebounds per game led by Jordan Marshall averaging 7.7.

Sam Houston scores 63.2 points per game, 0.8 fewer points than the 64.0 Louisiana Tech gives up. Louisiana Tech’s 41.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.4 percentage points lower than Sam Houston has allowed to its opponents (44.7%).

The Bearkats and Lady Techsters face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Deborah Ogayemi is averaging 11.5 points, 7.8 rebounds and 2.6 steals for the Bearkats. Sydnee Kemp is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Jianna Morris averages 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Lady Techsters, scoring 11.1 points while shooting 31.6% from beyond the arc. Bradley is averaging 14.5 points and 2.1 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bearkats: 3-7, averaging 59.5 points, 29.8 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 10.6 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 35.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points per game.

Lady Techsters: 6-4, averaging 72.0 points, 35.0 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.2 points.

